Chelsea swoop for Remy on four-year deal
France striker Loic Remy has joined Chelsea from QPR, little more than a month after a proposed switch to Liverpool fell through.
Remy appeared set to join Liverpool in July, only for Brendan Rodgers' side to pull the plug on the deal amid reports of the 27-year-old failing a medical.
However, that has not dissuaded Chelsea from making a move for a player who scored 14 Premier League goals in 26 appearances when on loan at Newcastle United last season.
Having agreed to let Fernando Torres move to Milan on a two-year loan, Chelsea were keen to bring in an additional centre-forward to compete with Diego Costa and Didier Drogba.
And Remy has penned a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.
"I feel very happy and very proud," said the forward.
"When I heard Chelsea wanted to sign me I said 'let's go' straight away because they are one of the best clubs in the world.
"I remember the amazing atmosphere at Stamford Bridge when I played there for Marseille and I can't wait to play for the first time in front of my new fans."
Remy played 16 games in total for QPR, netting six goals.
