Chelsea target disappoints Blues by declaring he has no intention of leaving

Wilson had been linked with an offer from Stamford Bridge this summer, after Blues assistant Gianfranco Zola confirmed that the Cherries hitman was “of interest” earlier this season.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals and added eight assists in 26 Premier League appearances this term, and claims he sees himself only at Bournemouth for the foreseeable future.

"I signed a long-term contract, I’m happy down there, I’m playing football," said Wilson, speaking at a Football for Peace initiative dinner.

"As a professional who's had the injuries that I’ve had, I just want to play.

"I’m happiest when I’m on the pitch. I never want to go and be somewhere that I’m not going to play.

"I never want to see myself not playing at Bournemouth even, being on the bench and things like that.

"Any player has aspirations to play for their country, like I’ve managed to do thankfully, and play in the Champions League – different big occasions and big stages.

"I’ve been linked [with big clubs] from a young age when I’m doing well, so I tend not to buy into it really.

"It can sway you off what you need to do and take away your focus."

