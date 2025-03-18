Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is never short of a new name to learn at Cobham

Chelsea could be set to splash out €180m this summer to add to their already bulging squad.

The Blues have already spent over £1bn since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club in 2022, and in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have two of the four most-expensive Premier League players of all-time in their current midfield.

But they want more.

Chelsea linked with heavyweight Real Madrid double swoop

Maresca is no stranger to dealing with high-value players, like Moises Caicedo (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Often shopping in subtler markets for unearthed gems – such as plucking Mykhaylo Mudryk from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, to questionable success, admittedly – Chelsea are looking more direct in this approach.

They’re linked with a move for two of the brightest stars at Real Madrid, widely regarded to be the biggest club in world football.

Young Real Madrid forward Endrick is still finding his feet in the Spanish capital (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are preparing to launch a dual bid for Los Blancos stars Rodrygo and Endrick for a combined €180m.

That’s broken down into €100m for the former and €80m for the latter, but the report goes on to state that Madrid has no intention of letting the Brazilian duo go.

Fellow Spanish website DefensaCentral are carrying the same story, with slightly lower suggested bids, and add that Real aren’t alone in wanting to keep the pair in town – the players themselves also want to remain at the club.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues table an official approach, but all the signals suggest it would be a difficult one to pull off.

Rodrygo has managed to remain relevant despite Los Blancos' star-studded attack (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

This isn’t a move that feels likely to come to fruition, in FourFourTwo’s opinion.

Los Blancos have just won the Champions League, are battling for the Spanish title and could be knocking on the door of Old Big Ears once again this term.

Rodrygo has been a key part of that, and Endrick has only just entered adulthood, with plenty of time to find his feet at the Bernabeu.

The prospect of potentially not playing Champions League football in west London next year, if the Blues continue on their patchy run in the Premier League, doesn’t look particularly enticing in comparison.

Rodrygo is valued at €100m by Transfermarkt, with Endrick put at €40m by the website. Chelsea are next in action against Tottenham Hotspur on 3 April, when Premier League action returns after the international break.