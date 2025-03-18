Chelsea to break the bank AGAIN with €180m Real Madrid duo now being eyed: report

By published

Chelsea aren’t shy in the transfer market, and they could be set to prove it once more

Enzo Maresca could be preparing to say goodbye to one forward this month
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is never short of a new name to learn at Cobham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea could be set to splash out €180m this summer to add to their already bulging squad.

The Blues have already spent over £1bn since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club in 2022, and in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have two of the four most-expensive Premier League players of all-time in their current midfield.

But they want more.

Chelsea linked with heavyweight Real Madrid double swoop

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks to Moises Caicedo at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on November 03, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Maresca is no stranger to dealing with high-value players, like Moises Caicedo (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Often shopping in subtler markets for unearthed gems – such as plucking Mykhaylo Mudryk from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, to questionable success, admittedly – Chelsea are looking more direct in this approach.

They’re linked with a move for two of the brightest stars at Real Madrid, widely regarded to be the biggest club in world football.

Real Madrid star Endrick

Young Real Madrid forward Endrick is still finding his feet in the Spanish capital (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are preparing to launch a dual bid for Los Blancos stars Rodrygo and Endrick for a combined €180m.

That’s broken down into €100m for the former and €80m for the latter, but the report goes on to state that Madrid has no intention of letting the Brazilian duo go.

Fellow Spanish website DefensaCentral are carrying the same story, with slightly lower suggested bids, and add that Real aren’t alone in wanting to keep the pair in town – the players themselves also want to remain at the club.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues table an official approach, but all the signals suggest it would be a difficult one to pull off.

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid CF looks on during the La Liga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompié at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Rodrygo has managed to remain relevant despite Los Blancos' star-studded attack (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

This isn’t a move that feels likely to come to fruition, in FourFourTwo’s opinion.

Los Blancos have just won the Champions League, are battling for the Spanish title and could be knocking on the door of Old Big Ears once again this term.

Rodrygo has been a key part of that, and Endrick has only just entered adulthood, with plenty of time to find his feet at the Bernabeu.

The prospect of potentially not playing Champions League football in west London next year, if the Blues continue on their patchy run in the Premier League, doesn’t look particularly enticing in comparison.

Rodrygo is valued at €100m by Transfermarkt, with Endrick put at €40m by the website. Chelsea are next in action against Tottenham Hotspur on 3 April, when Premier League action returns after the international break.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

More about transfers
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025

Manchester United make stunning move for star Thierry Henry claims is favourite to win 2025 Ballon d'Or: report
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool is embraced by Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have 'held talks' with top striker to replace Darwin Nunez, with Premier League move edging closer: report
Alan Shearer could not hide his joy following Newcastle United&#039;s Carabao Cup success

'I must admit, I had a tear or two at the end when the final whistle went. Because I thought of my old man' Alan Shearer opens up on Newcastle United's joyous Carabao Cup success
See more latest
Most Popular
Alan Shearer could not hide his joy following Newcastle United&#039;s Carabao Cup success
'I must admit, I had a tear or two at the end when the final whistle went. Because I thought of my old man' Alan Shearer opens up on Newcastle United's joyous Carabao Cup success
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been warned they have to stick to the facts
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher given stark warning over ongoing Manchester City case
Rasmus Hojlund is struggling in front of goal
'I think obviously I’ve not been on top of my game as I wanted to. It’s not all about goals - I know I'm not the finished article, but I just want to keep going' Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund opens up on reason for recently-ended goal drought
Lois Openda of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on March 15, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany.
'The first training session, I knew already that he's a good player. I'm speaking about potential: he has everything to be a world-class player' RB Leipzig man names the club's next superstar as the player that surprised him most after joining
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Michail Antonio of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Everton FC at London Stadium on November 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
'I shattered my femur bone in four different places - but I'm three months ahead of schedule and have lifted 130kg on the leg': West Ham star Michail Antonio provides update on if he'll play again after breaking his leg in car crash
Newcastle United&#039;s English defender #33 Dan Burn celebrates with the trophy on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. Newcastle won the game 2-1.
'He was at my foundation ball last Saturday and was drinking water all night because he had to leave early for the game on Monday' Alan Shearer on why Dan Burn deserves his England call-up
Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final.
Liverpool's Alexander Isak stance outlined as Reds prepared to shake-up forward line: report
England&#039;s German head coach Thomas Tuchel attends a press conference at Wembley in north London on March 14, 2025, as he announces his first squad ahead of world cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
'I’m not a start-stop player – it is so hard for me to influence a match from the bench and then be on the bench again, and then two weeks later I start again': Thomas Tuchel reveals what England star told him following squad announcement
Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the team&#039;s defeat in the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England.
'I almost feel a little bit sorry for Mohamed Salah': Jamie Carragher sounds Liverpool alarm bell following Carabao Cup final defeat
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025
Rival boss bans players from TALKING about Manchester United