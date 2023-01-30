Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez for record fee: report

Chelsea are on the brink of agreeing a club-record deal for Enzo Fernandez of Benfica. The World Cup winner will become their eighth signing of the window.

The Blues bid for the midfielder earlier in the transfer window but were rebuffed by Benfica, who only signed Fernandez from River Plate over the summer. Following a successful World Cup in which he won the Young Player award, he has become one of the most talked-about players in Europe.

Now, it seems as if Chelsea have their man, following an eye-watering bid.

Enzo Fernandez shot to global attention at the World Cup with Argentina (Image credit: Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Times (opens in new tab) are reporting that Chelsea are set to shell out an incredible £115 million for Fernandez, who cost Benfica less than £15m mere months ago. Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), meanwhile, says (opens in new tab) Chelsea "want the player at all costs" and despite Benfica's stance that he is not for sale, the Blues will "insist to get the deal done now."

Chelsea's previous transfer record was around £100m, paid in the summer of 2021 to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan.

Chelsea have been extremely busy in the transfer market since Todd Boehly acquired the club last summer and this winter has followed the hectic summer, with seven new arrivals.

Benoit Badiashile was first to join before David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos both joined. Joao Felix moved to London on loan, before the headline buy of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto have both signed for the two-time Champions League winners, too.

Chelsea have had a hectic winter with Mykhaylo Mudryk being the big news prior to Fernandez (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have also said to be in for Moises Caicedo, though it looks as if the Ecuadorian will stay put, despite interest from a few Premier League clubs.

Fernandez is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) to be worth €55m.

