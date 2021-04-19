Chelsea transfer news: Blues want to bring Niklas Sule to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are keen to sign Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule when the transfer window reopens this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has overseen a significant improvement in the Blues’ defensive record since taking charge in January.

Chelsea have kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions since the German took the reins, including in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Tuchel is nevertheless keen to bolster his defensive options in the summer, as Chelsea plot a possible Premier League title tilt next term.

According to The Athletic , Sule has emerged as a leading target for the west London side.

The Germany international faces an uncertain future at Bayern, with his contract at the Allianz Arena set to expire in 2022.

Bayern have not yet opened talks over an extension, leaving Sule to consider his future at the club.

The Bundesliga champions could opt to sell the 25-year-old this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

Sule’s position has become even more uncertain in recent days, with Hansi Flick confirming at the weekend that he will not be Bayern boss next season.

Tuchel wants one of his summer recruits to be a central defender, and Sule is at the top of his wish list.

Chelsea also admire Jules Kounde and Jose Gimenez, but both players have sizable buyout clauses in their contracts.

Sule would potentially represent a cheaper option, with Bayern rumoured to value him at just £30m.

Tuchel believes the German would be a key asset for Chelsea, who could lose Thiago Silva this summer.

The Brazilian has yet to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge beyond this season, while Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all have just over 12 months remaining on their respective deals.

