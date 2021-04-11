Chelsea transfer news: Frank Lampard admits he wanted to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice

Frank Lampard has admitted he tried to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice during his time in charge of Chelsea.

Lampard was replaced by Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge hot seat in January following a poor run of form.

The former England international oversaw a sizable spending spree last summer, bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for more than £200m.

Rice was another player who was heavily linked with a move to west London, but West Ham were able to keep hold of their prized asset.

And Lampard has now conceded that reports linking Rice with a switch to Stamford Bridge were accurate.

"Now you see him in the England squad and quickly you don't see an England team without Declan in it,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have him in England, West Ham are fortunate to have him. He's a leader and it is clear that he's destined for great things. I have probably given it away with how I spoke about him but I think it's common knowledge that I was a big fan of his.

"It didn't happen for various reasons, but we brought in a lot of players in the summer. But I was a big fan of him. For understandable reasons, West Ham know the player that they have on their hands.

"I don't want Declan to be in an uncomfortable position through this because all I see from him is absolute performance and desire to play for West Ham. They gave him the chance there and the choice will be Declan's as the years go ahead, but his performances are great to watch."

Chelsea, now managed by Thomas Tuchel, beat Crystal Palace 4-1 on Saturday to move into the top four in the Premier League.

