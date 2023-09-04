Big-spending Chelsea want prolific £80m England striker in January transfer window: report

Chelsea are considering yet another mega-money transfer for the New Year as they look to strengthen up front.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku for a combined £83.8m this summer, but they don't appear to be satisfied with their striking options.

Nkunku is set to be sidelined until at least November after suffering a knee injury before even making his Chelsea debut, but it seems he may not be considered their main man up front in the long run regardless.

Nicolas Jackson has led the line in each of Chelsea's three games so far this season, scoring his first goal for the club in last month's 3-0 win over Luton (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Evening Standard, Brentford star Ivan Toney is among the centre-forwards being considered by Chelsea.

The England international is banned from all football-related activity until 16 January for breaching FA betting rules.

But there is no denying that the 27-year-old has established himself as one of the top strikers in the Premier League: he scored 20 goals last season, with only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane finding the net more frequently.

The former Newcastle youngster is valued at €35m (£29.9m) by Transfermarkt, but Brentford are said to want £80m for their most prized asset.

Toney missed Brentford's final two games of last season after being banned (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham have also been linked with Toney as a potential replacement for Harry Kane following his departure for Bayern Munich last month.

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough United for £6m in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to score 68 goals in 124 appearances for the Bees in all competitions, helping fire them to promotion via the Championship play-offs two years ago.

