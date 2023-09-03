Chelsea FAILED with £25m deadline day transfer as Bayern Munich deal 'collapsed': report

Chelsea agreed a deal sell Trevoh Chalobah to Nottingham Forest on deadline day, only for the defender to turn down the move.

Bayern Munich had tried to sign Chalobah on loan, only to run out of time as the German transfer window closed at 5pm on Friday – six hours before the English transfer deadline.

A switch to Forest looked on the cards, but Chalobah has rejected that opportunity in favour of staying at Stamford Bridge.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Forest and Chelsea had agreed a fee of "more than £25m" for the 24-year-old.

He adds that Chalobah "appreciated [the] effort" to get a deal done but opted against joining Steve Cooper's side.

The Blues academy graduate made 18 Premier League starts last season – and a total of 35 appearances in all competitions – but he has yet to play a single minute this term due to a hamstring injury.

Chalobah could well struggle for game-time when fit, though: Chelsea added another centre-back to their ranks this summer in Axel Disasi, as well as strengthening in defensive midfield – where Chalobah can also operate – with the signings of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu.

A number of fringe players left the Blues during the transfer window – among them Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic, both of whom moved to AC Milan – but Chalobah seems determined to fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Chelsea lost their last match before the international break 1-0 at home to Forest on Saturday; they return to action with a trip to Bournemouth in two week's time.

