Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino: £400m transfer window has been 'tough'

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says the transfer window has been 'tough' for him, despite the club's £400 million outlay on new players this summer.

The Blues have spent big on 12 signings over the past couple of months, including £100m on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, £52m to bring in RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku and £32m to recruit Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson.

Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer is the latest player to join Chelsea in a £40m move on deadline day, taking the club's spending to around £400m this summer alone.

That is on top of the £323m spent by Chelsea in January and a £260m outlay last summer, which means the Blues have splashed almost £1 billion on transfers since Todd Boehly bought the club last year.

Asked in an interview with BBC Football Focus how the transfer window had been, Pochettino said: "Tough."

"Before signing I knew. That’s why I accepted this situation and I am not complaining. It’s positive. It’s the pressure they create and they had in their mind. And now they are doing a fantastic job in trying to do what they wanted."

Chelsea came 12th last season in a disappointing campaign in the Premier League, but Pochettino wants to win silverware quickly at Stamford Bridge.

Asked how long he anticipated having to wait for trophies, he said: "Months."

"Carabao Cup, FA Cup, league. We want to win. This season. We can’t say one or two years. We have to send the message that we don’t have time to waste. We want to perform today."

