Chelsea transfer news: Jorginho dismisses speculation linking him with a move away

Jorginho has reaffirmed his commitment to Chelsea amid rumours of interest from Barcelona, Juventus and Napoli.

According to The Independent , Jorginho has confirmed that he is happy at Stamford Bridge and has no plans to move on this summer.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup final against Leicester City, the midfielder emphasised that he wants to stay at Chelsea despite rumours of a move elsewhere.

“Of course, I do feel settled. When I came here, everything was different. But I felt welcome straight away,” he said.

“It feels great after three years, and I know everyone here appreciates what I try to do for the club and for the people, so it feels like home now in England.

“It’s definitely not the time to think about contracts with two finals to play! How could I want to leave the club? That’s not the point. It’s not the point even talking about it now.

“I’ve got two more years and, like I said, I really feel at home here, so there’s no point actually even talking about it. And we have only just started under Thomas [Tuchel] – we’ve got a lot more to do here.”

Jorginho turned down Manchester City to sign for Chelsea in July 2018, linking up with his former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri.

There were doubts about his future after a difficult first season where supporters failed to embrace Sarri’s patient possession football, with the £50million signing at the heart of this new style.

He played a more progressive role under Frank Lampard, showcasing his ability to split defences with ambitious forward passes and has continued to be heavily involved since Tuchel’s appointment.

Jorginho has six goals in the league this season, all from the penalty spot, although he did have an effort saved by Alisson in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool back in September.