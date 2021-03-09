Chelsea transfer news: Jose Gimenez emerges as centre-back target for Blues

Jose Gimenez is among the centre-backs on Chelsea’s shortlist ahead of the summer transfer market, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel extended the unbeaten start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge with a 2-0 victory over Everton on Monday.

That win lifted the Blues back into the top four of the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Leeds.

The defeat of Carlo Ancelotti’s side also saw Tuchel make Premier League history.

The German became the first manager to oversee clean sheets in each of his first five home games in charge in England’s top flight.

Tuchel has instantly made Chelsea more solid at the back, with Andreas Christensen among the defenders who has impressed.

However, the former PSG head coach is still keen to add to his centre-back options this summer.

Chelsea are planning to offer new deals to Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, but both players face uncertain futures for now.

The Athletic reports that neither centre-half has received word that the club plans to table new contracts.

No discussions have taken place between Chelsea and either player, with their current deals running until 2022.

Cesar Azpilicueta also has just over 15 months remaining on his contract, but the club captain is expected to extend his stay in west London.

Regardless of the future of those players, Tuchel is said to be keen to sign an imposing centre-back.

The report states that Atletico Madrid stopper Gimenez is among the names on his wishlist, along with Ibrahima Konate and Niklas Sule.

Gimenez could be the most likely option given that Chelsea have been keeping tabs on him since 2016.

“It is about desire,” Tuchel said after Chelsea’s fifth consecutive Premier League clean sheet at home.

“Defending is about effort. Sometimes it is necessary to defend midfield. It is about reliability, trust, courage, bravery.

“They guys around you must help you, principles, reliable, having your backs covered.”

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Should referees have microphones? FFT writers make the cases for and against

RANKED The 10 most iconic football shirt sponsors ever

QUIZ! Can you name every team Manchester United and Manchester City have beaten in a final?