Chelsea to rival Real Madrid for player who could become fastest in the Premier League: report

Chelsea may explore the possibility of acquiring Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, which would disrupt Real Madrid’s plans of signing the youngster in the summer transfer window.

Reporter Ben Jacobs has stated the Blues are in the market for a new left-back this year, telling Si Phillips Talks Chelsea column that Davies and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez are among the names being considered for this role.

Currently, Chelsea has Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as their main options there - but the Spaniard’s form is capricious and the England international is struggling with injury concerns.

Ben Chilwell has struggled with injuries (Image credit: Getty Images)

Davies has been a standout performer for Bayern Munich for several years, making him an attractive prospect for a top club like Chelsea, who are looking to reinvigorate their club ahead of next season and beyond.

Manchester City – who have also been linked with Davies, too – boast the most rapid player in the Premier League, in the form of England star Kyle Walker, though speedster Davies may be quicker.

Meanwhile Kerkez, a promising young Hungarian international currently playing for the Cherries, could also be another option for Chelsea, presumably at a lower cost. It’s thought that his skillset and general profile aligns with the type of player the club tends to sign under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

It's thought Carlo Ancelotti would like to sign the full-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are only in the scouting phase for Kerkez, indicating that any potential move for him might be more of a consideration for the future. It could mean that Chelsea aim for Davies the summer and perhaps bring in the 20-year-old to deputise in the coming years.

But it has been reported that Alphonso's move to Real Madrid looks set to happen this summer as the La Liga giants have been in 'regular contact with the agent of the Bayern Munich star'. A recent report from Football Espana expressed that Los Blancos are in pole position to land the left-back

