Chelsea try to identify seven over chanting

The images have been released in conjunction with the British Transport Police (BTP), who are trying to track down those they believe are responsible for the chants.

On Tuesday last week, 24 hours prior to the chanting at St Pancras, a group of Chelsea supporters prevented a black man from boarding a train on the Paris Metro system, before chanting racially charged songs.

In reference to the incident at St Pancras, detective sergeant Steven Graysmark said: "I want anyone who knows the men in the photographs to come forward.

"I believe the seven, thought to be Chelsea fans, can help us with the investigation. Do you know any of the men in the images? If so, please contact BTP."

Chelsea last week suspended five people from Stamford Bridge following the incident on the Paris Metro before the 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against Paris Saint-Germain.