Chelsea 'very close' to beating Arsenal to Mykhailo Mudryk signing as talks progress

Chelsea are 'very close' to beating London rivals Arsenal to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian club has said.

The Blues are expected to wrap up a deal reported to total €100 million (just under £89m), which would meet Shakhtar's valuation of the player for a €70m (£62m) fee plus €30m (£26.6m) in add-ons

In a short statement posted on Saturday, Shakhtar said: "FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk's transfer to Chelsea FC today.

"Parties are very close to agree on player's transfer to the club."

In a statement of their own, Chelsea confirmed the talks.

"Chelsea are discussing terms with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk," the Blues said on their website.

"Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs then the Ukrainian international, who can operate as a winger or a forward, will discuss personal terms with the Blues ahead of a permanent transfer."

Arsenal were previously understood to be leading the race for the 22-year-old, but now look set to miss out on the Ukrainian international.

