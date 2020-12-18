Chelsea waiting on Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech for West Ham game

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech will face late fitness tests ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Monday.

The wingers have both been sidelined with hamstring problems, but were back in full training for the first time on Friday.

Boss Frank Lampard will run the rule over both players at the last minute though, to see whether they will be ready to face the Hammers.

West Ham will check on Michail Antonio and Fabian Balbuena.

Antonio is battling to recover from the hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last three matches and Balbuena missed Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace due to a minor knock.

Arthur Masuaku is out following knee surgery.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Anjorin, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Benrahma, Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Antonio.