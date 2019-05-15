Chelsea Women to be subject of fly-on-the-wall documentary

Chelsea Women’s quest for trophies in the 2019-20 season will be the subject of a fly-on-the-wall documentary that will also chronicle some of their players’ fortunes at this summer’s World Cup.

Fulwell73, the production company behind a recent series featuring Sunderland’s men’s team, intends to film eight 60-minute episodes and will have unprecedented access to the Blues.

Managed by Emma Hayes and with Fran Kirby, Millie Bright and Karen Carney MBE in their ranks, Chelsea finished third in this season’s Women’s Super League, while a last-minute own goal saw the defence of their FA Cup ended at the semi-final stage. Hayes’ side also reached the last four in the Champions League, losing to holders Lyon.

Speaking about the documentary, titled ‘Flying High’, Chelsea chief executive Guy Laurence said: “This announcement comes at a hugely important time for female football with a hotly anticipated World Cup on the horizon, ahead of another exciting FA Women’s Super League season, which will no doubt be even more competitive than ever.

“‘Flying High’ will bring our legions of supporters, as well as many millions of women’s football fans, behind the scenes to see just what makes Chelsea FC Women the team it is.”

Hayes added: “This is an exciting time for women’s football in this country and this documentary will further highlight the strides being made in the game and showcase the professional standards demanded for elite-level women’s football.

“I know how hard my players and staff work, the sacrifices they make, and the desire they have to achieve their dreams, and by allowing cameras to capture our every move, others will get to appreciate it too.”