Chelsea youngster Solanke reminiscent of Ibrahimovic - Vierklau

Chelsea loanee Dominic Solanke has capabilities reminiscent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to former Vitesse defender Ferdi Vierklau.

The 18-year-old was sent on loan to the Eredivisie side for the 2015-16 campaign as part of a partnership between the two clubs and has scored three goals in eight appearances.

Since Solanke's arrival, ex-Ajax right-back Vierklau believes he has shown similar capabilities to Paris Saint-Germain's record goal-scorer.

"He's clinical. Sometimes, with the most impossible balls he knows how to do something beautiful from nothing," Vierklau said.

"In that way, he is reminiscent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He's only 18 years old and already doing so well.

"I expect he will only play one season as Chelsea will take him back and may want to loan him to an English club."

Along with Solanke, the west London club also sent youth prospects Isaiah Brown, Nathan, Danilo Pantic and Lewis Baker to the club on temporary deals.

Vitesse captain Guram Kashia would like them to remain at the club beyond the current campaign in order to aid their development and avoid another sizeable turnover in the squad.

"In one year, you do not learn enough at Vitesse to make the move back to Chelsea," he told NUsport.

"That's what I say to the young boys: don't leave after this season.

"There is a certain vision I must learn to go along with more - that every year a large part of the team leaves while I stay is quite difficult.

"Every year we have to build again."