Chelsea's Fabregas '100 per cent' staying at Stamford Bridge

Cesc Fabregas has committed his future to Chelsea, insisting he is "100 per cent" staying at Stamford Bridge next season.

Fabregas has found himself out of Chelsea's starting XI this season, struggling to win over head coach Antonio Conte amid uncertainty over his future.

The 29-year-old Spain international midfielder - linked with moves to the Chinese Super League and MLS - has only started five Premier League matches in 2016-17.

However, Fabregas does not plan on leaving the Premier League leaders, who are eight points clear atop the table.

"100 per cent. I am not thinking about anything else than challenging myself here. The situation from six months ago to now has changed massively," Fabregas told Sky Sports when asked if he sees himself at Chelsea in 2017-18.

"From the beginning it has been a big challenge and there are always rumours, you cannot stop that, but I don't even care what people say. Not for one second did I want to leave.

"Sometimes it's so easy, you don't play two games, you get frustrated and upset and want to move somewhere else, but for me it's the opposite; I want to challenge myself.

"I know in my brain what I can do and if I am better than others or not. I know what I can bring to this team and by improving and listening to the manager and what he wants and doesn't want, I know myself what I can give.

"I have been proving myself every time I have had a chance and I will not stop until I play every game which is what I want."

Fabregas and Chelsea are at home to Swansea City on Saturday.