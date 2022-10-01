Chelsea's Thiago Silva escapes red card for handball as Graham Potter gets first win

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva escaped a red card for handball as manager Graham Potter claimed his first win as manager of the Blues on Saturday.

Conor Gallagher's brilliant last-minute winner sealed all three points for Chelsea against the team he impressed with on loan last season.

Palace had taken the lead through Odsonne Edouard after seven minutes and thought they could have been a man up too later in the half as Thiago Silva palmed away the ball with his hand on the ground and in doing so, appeared to deny the home side a goalscoring opportunity.

However, the Brazilian received only a yellow card and he was involved in Chelsea's equaliser, which was scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang five minutes later.

Out of respect to Palace, Gallagher declined to celebrate his superb strike from outside the area right at the end, but it was an important moment for him personally after a difficult start to the season and brought up a first win for Potter.

"We had to survive moments as they are a good side with dangerous players," Potter said afterwards. "To be a goal down and come away with three points is fantastic so credit to the players."

And the former Brighton manager also gave an honest assessment of the Silva incident.

"I thought it was touch and go," he said. "The fact he was quite far from the goal saved him and it could’ve gone the other way. It's a close one, I can understand Patrick’s [Vieira] frustration. It’s a 50-50 one."