Chicago Fire add Brazil U-20 defender Ramos on loan

The Chicago Fire announced the acquisition of Brazil Under-20 national team defender Rodrigo Ramos on Wednesday, as the club's revamped back line continues to take shape.

The 20-year-old right back arrives on a one-year loan from Brazilian side Coritiba after debuting for the club in June. He ended 2015 with nine appearances.

Ramos logged two matches at last summer's U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, where Brazil fell to now-Chicago coach Veljko Paunovic and Serbia in the final.

"Rodrigo is a dynamic outside back with lots of range," said Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez in a news release. "He can cover the flank and gets into the attack consistently well."

Chicago has bolstered its defense this offseason with Dutch center back Johan Kappelhof, Portuguese center back Joao Meira, veteran fullback Michael Harrington, and first-round draft picks Brandon Vincent and Jonathan Campbell.

The Fire also parted ways with Jeff Larentowicz, Adailton, Joevin Jones and Lovel Palmer — the club's regular starters across the back line in 2015 — after tying for the league's worst defense with 58 goals conceded.