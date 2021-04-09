Chiefs announce 18-man squad for Horoya clash

Kaizer Chiefs have announced their 18-man travelling squad for their final Caf Champions League Group C encounter against Horoya at the General Lansana Conté Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants jetted off to Guinea on Thursday knowing that a win in West Africa or a draw with goals will be enough to see Chiefs through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, Amakhosi will be without the services of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, striker Samir Nurković through suspension, and Leonardo Castro due to a broken nose.

But Gavin Hunt will be boosted by the fact that Khama Billiat is in their travelling squad and will be hoping the Zimbabwean will be able to play some part in Chiefs quest to get the result they need in Conakry.

The game will kick off at 9pm South African time at the General Lansana Conté Stadium, on the outskirts of the Guinean Capital Conakry.

Kaizer Chiefs 18 Man Squad for Horoya Clash

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Njabulo Blom, Reeve Frosler, Daniel Cardoso, Happy Mashiane, Mulomowandau Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Yagan Sasman, Siyabonga Ngezana

Midfielders: Willard Katsande, Lebogang Manyama, Dumsani Zuma, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kearyn Baccus, Khama Billiat

Forwards: Bernard Parker, Lazalous Kambole