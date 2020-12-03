Chiefs confirm CAF CL opponents have requested postponement

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that their opponents in the CAF Champions league preliminary second-leg clash against PWD Bamenda have requested for the game to be postponed.

Chiefs take a 1-0 lead, with a vital away goal, into the second leg which was set to be played on Friday evening at the FNB Stadium.

An 86th minute Eric Mathoho strike earned them the win, while a late penalty save from Itumeleng Khune kept the lead in tact heading into the second leg.

That clash, however, could now be postponed after Chiefs have confirmed their opponents have asked CAF for a postponement.

Update:Cameroonian side PWD Bamenda have requested through CAF a postponement of our CAF CL 2nd Leg Prelim match scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 4th December. Developing story. Further updates will follow.#Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/W1MNXsRifXDecember 3, 2020

More is likely to come as this is a developing story.