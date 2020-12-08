Chiefs confirm Zuma, Baccus injuries

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that midfielders Dumisani Zuma and Kearyn Baccus have sustained injuries ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against Black Leopards.

Chiefs turn their attention back to the league following their preliminary game in the Caf Champions League’s which saw them beat PWD Bamenda 1-0 on aggregate after the two legs.

Amakhosi will be looking to get their league campaign back on track and climb from their current position of 13th on the log when they face Leopards on Wednesday evening at the FNB Stadium.

The Clever Boys will, however, be without midfield duo Zuma and Baccus after the two sustained injuries.

"Dumsani Zuma has picked up a hamstring injury in training," read a statement from Amakhosi.

"Kearyn Baccus has a thigh muscle strain. Both players will undergo scanning and an update will be reported," added the statement.