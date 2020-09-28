Chiefs confirmed Hlanti training at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Bafana Bafana left back has started training at Naturena ahead of the 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The 30-year-old is free to join any club of his choice after parting ways with Bidvest Wits, who sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Hlanti, who has worked with coach Gavin Hunt at Wits following his arrival from AmaZulu in 2016, has been linked with a numerous PSL club, but Chiefs have emerged as favourites to sign the experienced left back.

'Sifiso Hlanti has started training with Amakhosi. The left-back last played for the now sold Bidvest Wits,' Chiefs confirmed on their official Twitter page.