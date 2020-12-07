Chiefs move Leopards clash to Wednesday

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that their DStv Premiership clash against Black Leopard has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Soweto giants were due to face Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday but their Caf Champions League clash against PWD Bamenda was postponed from Friday to Saturday.

As a result, Amakhosi postponed their league clash from Tuesday to Wednesday to give them additional time to prepare for their DStv Premiership encounter.

'DStv Premiership - Date Change. Due to the CAF match that was moved to Saturday, we will now play Black Leopards on Wednesday 09 December 2020. Kick-off at FNB Stadium is at 19h30,' the club confirmed.