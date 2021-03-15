Chiefs name 18-man squad to face Petro de Luanda
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their 18-man travelling squad for their Caf Champions League Group C second-leg clash with Petro Luanda on Tuesday.
The Soweto giants managed to secure a 2-0 victory over Petro when the teams first met in Group C at the FNB Stadium on 7 March.
Amakhosi have now jetted off on a special chartered flight to Luanda, Angola on Sunday for their second group-stage clash with the same opponents.
Chiefs will hold a training session on Monday afternoon at 5pm as they prepare for the clash on Tuesday evening.
Gavin Hunt’s men will travel with an 18-man squad to Luanda and are hoping to keep up their recent good run of results in the competition against Angolan side.
Here's a look at Kaizer Chiefs’ 18-man travelling squad:
Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi
Defenders: Siyabonga Ngezana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Yagan Sasman, Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler, Njabulo Blom
Midfielders: Philani Zulu, Kearyn Baccus, Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Lebogang Manyama, Happy Mashiane
Forwards: Samir Nurković, Bernard Parker, Lazalous Kambole
