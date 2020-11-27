Chiefs name 20-man travelling squad to Cameroon
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their 20-man travelling squad for their upcoming Caf Champions League first leg preliminary round clash against PWD Bamenda.
Amakhosi will be taking on the newly crowned Cameroonian champions in the first leg at the Omni Sports Stadium in Limbe on Sunday, kick-off is at 16h00 South African time.
Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has opted to take a travelling contingent of 20 players from the 30 registered players for this competitions as he welcomes back veteran defender Erick Mathoho, who returns after serving a ban in the domestic league.
Amakhosi have several players who have experience playing in these competitions, including Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro, Lazalous Kambole, Anthony Agay, Itumeleng Khune and Mathoho.
Here is Kaizer Chiefs' full 20-man squad:
1) Itumeleng Khune
2) Daniel Akpeyi
3) Erick Mathoho
4) Kgotso Moleko
5) Ramahlwe Mphahlele
6) Daniel Cardoso
7) Yagan Sasman
8) Siphelele Ntshangase
9) Willard Katsande
10) Kearyn Baccus
11) Njabulo Blom
12) Darrel Matsheke
13) Anthony Agau
14) Khama Billiat
15) Nkosingiphile Ngcobo
16) Lebogang Manyama
17) Bernard Parker
18) Leonardo Castro
19) Siyabonga Ngezana
20) Lazarous Kambole
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.