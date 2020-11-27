Chiefs name 20-man travelling squad to Cameroon

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed their 20-man travelling squad for their upcoming Caf Champions League first leg preliminary round clash against PWD Bamenda.

Amakhosi will be taking on the newly crowned Cameroonian champions in the first leg at the Omni Sports Stadium in Limbe on Sunday, kick-off is at 16h00 South African time.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has opted to take a travelling contingent of 20 players from the 30 registered players for this competitions as he welcomes back veteran defender Erick Mathoho, who returns after serving a ban in the domestic league.

Amakhosi have several players who have experience playing in these competitions, including Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro, Lazalous Kambole, Anthony Agay, Itumeleng Khune and Mathoho.

Here is Kaizer Chiefs' full 20-man squad:

1) Itumeleng Khune

2) Daniel Akpeyi

3) Erick Mathoho

4) Kgotso Moleko

5) Ramahlwe Mphahlele

6) Daniel Cardoso

7) Yagan Sasman

8) Siphelele Ntshangase

9) Willard Katsande

10) Kearyn Baccus

11) Njabulo Blom

12) Darrel Matsheke

13) Anthony Agau

14) Khama Billiat

15) Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

16) Lebogang Manyama

17) Bernard Parker

18) Leonardo Castro

19) Siyabonga Ngezana

20) Lazarous Kambole