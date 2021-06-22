Chiefs, Swallows in talks over Ngcobo transfer - Mogashoa

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has confirmed that discussions are under way with Kaizer Chiefs over the transfer of defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

The Soweto giants have been linked with a move for the defender for some time but have faced competition from Mamelodi Sundowns, who were also believed to be interested in the services of the 27-year-old.

After being impressive with Swallows this season, and earning a call-up to the national side, Ngcobo was always going to attract interest from the biggest clubs in the country.

However, he looks to be edging towards a mover to Naturena as Mogashoa confirmed to KickOff.com that negotiations between the two clubs have begun.

"Chiefs have approached us [over the services of Ngcobo], yes. We are talking," Mogashoa told the website.

Chiefs are reportedly also interested in signing several other stars from Swallows next season, including midfielder Given Thibedi, who spent the past two seasons on loan at the 2019-20 GladAfrica Championship champions.