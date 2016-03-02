Chiellini, Evra, Mandzukic and Marchisio miss Inter clash

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has been left out of the squad for the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Inter at San Siro through injury.

The centre-back returned after three matches out with a calf issue in Sunday's Serie A win over the same opponents, but lasted just 36 minutes before being replaced by Daniele Rugani in the 2-0 victory.

Juve have now confirmed he suffered an overload in his calf muscle, but avoided a tear so should be fit for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on March 16.

Chiellini's defensive colleague Patrice Evra is also absent from the club's 21-man squad despite Massimiliano Allegri predicting he would return for the clash after personal problems kept him out of the Inter league fixture.

Striker Mario Mandzukic is rested and Claudio Marchisio has been left in Turin to continue his recovery from an abductor problem, but Kwadwo Asamoah does return.

For Inter, Roberto Mancini is without suspended defenders Jeison Murillo and Miranda, while injured striker Stevan Jovetic (calf) is ruled out.

Juve lead the tie 3-0 on aggregate after the first leg and the winners will progress to Rome and meet AC Milan in May's final.