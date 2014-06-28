Chievo sign full-back Edimar from Cluj

The 28-year-old, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Rio Ave in Portugal, has signed a two-year contract at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Edimar has spent much of his career on temporary deals at various clubs, but hopes to make a big impression in Italy.

"I am happy to be a Chievo player and hope to repay the faith they have shown in me," Edimar is quoted as telling the official club website.

"I learned to defend in Europe, but like all Brazilians I already knew how to attack.

"I hope to bring my experience to Chievo and I want to make my mark here. I'll do my best to grow as an athlete and help Chievo improve along with me."

Chievo finished 16th in Serie A last season.