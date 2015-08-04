China v North Korea: Kim's side look for another win

North Korea are aiming to back up their surprise victory over Japan when they meet China at the East Asian Cup on Wednesday.

Kim Chang-bok's men came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in their tournament opener, with Ri Hyok-chol and Pak Hyon-il on the scoresheet.

The win has North Korea in a good spot in the final stage, second only to South Korea on goal difference with two matches remaining.

Kim's side have a losing record against China, winning just five of the 19 matches between the two nations.

If North Korea manage another win, they will be on track for their first ever East Asian Cup crown - although a crunch clash against South Korea could await on the final matchday.

Hosts China went down to South Korea 2-0 in their opener in Wuhan.

Alain Perrin's side have work to do if they are to impress their home fans, who will be expecting a response on Wednesday.

Among China's squad is Gao Lin, the Guangzhou Evergrande striker who has scored 18 international goals in 84 matches.

Gao was on the scoresheet in China's 2-1 win over North Korea at the Asian Cup in January, albeit for the wrong side - his own goal offset by a Sun Ke brace.

More will be expected of China, but they face a North Korea side hungry and confident after their flying start.