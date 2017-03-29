Chinese player has nightmare against Iran, then rumbled for affair by wife on social media

Zhipeng's weak headed clearance led to Iran's only goal in their 1-0 win over China in front of 100,000 fans in Tehran on Tuesday.

The loss for Marcello Lippi's side means their chances of qualifying are virtually over, seven points behind third-placed Uzbekistan with only three games remaining.

But that wasn't the end of a shocking day for Zhipeng – in fact, it got much worse.

His wife Zhang Zhiyue revealed on Chinese social media website Weibo that she was filing for divorce, after finding out about an alleged affair with a mistress named Xiao Bing.

"For three-and-a-half years out of our four-year marriage, he was sleeping with other women," Zhiyue posted. "Now he is trying to drive me to an early grave."

She then posted pictures of her husband looking cosy with Bing.

Reports in China are now saying the Guangzhou R&F defender is set to be kicked off the national team. Consider insult added to injury.

Zhipeng's mistake is at 0:54

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com