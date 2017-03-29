Riyad Mahrez has his own Salt Bae moment explaning how to make 'Riyad Rocket' smoothie

"I think I might have to stop football and open a smoothie bar," the Foxes' flying wideman begins, before bursting into laughter at the thought.

We're not entirely sure why Mahrez was showing off his culinary skills, but you too can replicate his preferred pre-match smoothie anyway.

In go five dates imported from Algeria, yoghurt (after more laughter), a banana, almond milk, vanilla extract, chocolate and fresh mint. Put all that in a blender and you've got the Leicester man's favourite refreshment.

Look out for Mahrez's own 'cinnamon bae' moment. Watch out, Atleti.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com