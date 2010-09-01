Chinese player's sight saved after bus incident

"The wound would not cause blindness, but would affect his sight, according to his doctor," the CFA said on its website.

"We strongly condemn the hooliganism that brought disgrace on football, troubling and disrupting the sport," it added.

Feng needed surgery on his cornea, which was damaged when bus windows were shattered by Chengdu Blades fans as second division Shenyang Dongjin left the Chengdu stadium following a 1-1 draw last weekend.

The Chengdu side had apologised, promised to pay Feng's medical bill, and would accept further punishment, the CFA said.

Chengdu, owned by English club Sheffield United, was relegated from the top flight this year because of their involvement in matchfixing.

