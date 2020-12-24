Chippa sack Seema, appoints Eymael

Chippa United have sacked Lehlohonolo Seema and immediately confirmed the appointment of Belgian coach Luc Eymael as his successor.

Eymael joins the club having been jobless since parting ways with Tanzanian giants Young Africans in July 2020 for allegedly calling the club’s supporters monkeys.

The Belgian coach now comes in to replace Seema, who was suspended by the Chilli Boys following the teams slow start to the 2020-21 season.

The Chilli Boys have since released the following statement on the sacking of Seema and appointment of Eymael, which reads as follows:

Chippa United Football Club have appointed Belgian Luc Eymael as senior head coach until the end of the season.

Eymael first match in charge will be the DSTV Premiership fixture against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium when the season resumes in the New Year on 6 January 2021.

The Club confirms that it met with former coach Lehlohonolo Seema on Wednesday, where the consensus from both parties was to part ways with immediate effect.

This decision comes after an indifferent start to this season with the team currently in 14th place on the league standings after eight matches.

The team has won once and lost five matches in the campaign so far - including successive defeats from the last three matches.

Eymael joins the Chilli Boys with a wealth of experience having coached in Belgium, Oman and across the African continent. In South Africa, he coached Free State Stars to Nedbank Cup success in 2018.

Club Chairman, Mr. Siviwe Mpengesi stated: 'Our ambition was to have an improved season in comparison to how the team has been fighting relegation in the past few campaigns. One of Mr Eymael responsibilities is a top eight finish for this season. This where the Club Board can also decide on his longer term contract with the team.

'We would like to wish Mr Seema well with his future endeavors, and thank him for his contribution towards the Chippa United brand,' said the chairman.