Manchester City have sacked their manager: but why now?

Gareth Taylor has been in charge of City since 2020

After five years in charge of Manchester City, Gareth Taylor was sacked on Monday for performance-related reasons.

The timing of the sacking has confused some fans as it came a day after the club won their Women's FA Cup semi-final and just before City play Chelsea four times in a row.

So why have the Sky Blues decided now is the time for him to go?

Manchester City: An underwhelming season so far

Gareth Taylor has won two trophies as City boss (Image credit: Martin Rickett)

This season has been far from a positive one for City, despite still being in all four competitions this campaign.In the early stages of the Women's Super League City were putting pressure on Chelsea for the title race.

However, a series of injuries to players like Bunny Shaw, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood saw a downturn in results.

Lauren Hemp has been injured for months (Image credit: Warren Little/Getty Images)

City are now 12 point behind Chelsea in the title race and they also occupy fourth.

Only the top three clubs in the WSL qualify for Women's Champions League football next season and in FourFourTwo's opinion City won't be one of them.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And yes, City are through to the FA Cup semis, the League Cup final and the Champions League quarter-finals but the club felt they needed a leadership change.

The club believe it will give the team the best chance at silverware and a Champions League qualification spot.

Bunny Shaw is the WSL's leading scorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

City's managing director Charlotte O’Neill said: “Manchester City prides itself on competing at the top of the WSL and on its outstanding record of qualifying for European competition.

“Unfortunately, results this season have so far not reached this high standard.

“With six games of the WSL campaign remaining, we believe that a change of management will breathe fresh life into our bid to ensure qualification for the 2025/26 UEFA Women’s Champions League."

City have appointed their former manager Nick Cushing as the interim boss.

Nick Cushing has assumed charge at City (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It is thought he does not want the job long-term and so City will be looking at other candidates.

Cushing has a successful history with City. He was the last boss to win the WSL with the team in 2016 and he also won two League Cups and the FA Cup with the club.

He was most recently in charge of MLS team New York City FC before he was fired in November.

Cushing's first game back in charge of City will be the League Cup final on Sunday against Chelsea.