Ex-Tottenham man tips Liverpool to sign Christian Eriksen

Eriksen, who is entering the final year of his contract, recently stated he feels he's ready for a new challenge.

This drummed up speculation of a long rumoured move to Real Madrid.

However, with Los Blancos reportedly preferring a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Eriksen has found himself in transfer limbo.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (via the Daily Star), O'Hara said Eriksen is "the type of player [Liverpool] need".

"I’ve got a sneaky suspicion that they might try and take Eriksen from Tottenham as he’s in the last year on his deal."

The former Ajax man has scored 66 goals and 86 assists in 277 appearences for Spurs.

