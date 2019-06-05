Christian Eriksen drops exit bombshell – and says Real Madrid is 'a step up' from Tottenham

Spurs now face a summer of either trying to convince Eriksen to stay, or negotiating the best deal possible.

In an interview with Ekstrabladet, Eriksen said: "I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, nor will it be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

"I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That's the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football takes things time.

"It depends on (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy, and another club has to come. Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can't set a date yourself."

Eriksen also confirmed that his preference would be a club that could take him to the next level.

"There are not many points that Tottenham cannot meet. If I have to go, then hopefully it will be a step up."

When asked if Real Madrid could be such a destination, he said:

"It's a step up. But it requires Real Madrid to call Tottenham and say they want Christian. And they have not done so yet, as far as I know.

"It is hard. It depends on the possibilities. If nothing pops up that is more exciting, why not stay in Tottenham? If I then sign a new contract, depends on the conditions."

