There's a new club interested in Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Atletico Madrid could make a move to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Evening Standard.

Diego Simeone is keen to add a playmaker to his squad ahead of next season, with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez another target.

Eriksen only has a year remaining on his Tottenham contract and was on Real Madrid’s radar earlier this summer.

However, Los Blancos now appear to have cooled their interest in the Denmark international, and are instead focusing their efforts on signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

Eriksen could still end up in the Spanish capital, however, with Atletico keeping tabs on the former Ajax schemer.

Eriksen has made 277 appearances for Spurs since moving to White Hart Lane in 2013.

