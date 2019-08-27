Christian Eriksen set to miss out on La Liga move – but he still won’t discuss new Tottenham deal
By Greg Lea
Christian Eriksen’s hopes of sealing a move to La Liga this summer are fading, report the Daily Mirror.
Eriksen dismissed reported interest from Manchester United earlier this month because he wants to play his football in Spain.
However, neither Real Madrid nor Atletico Madrid have submitted a formal bid despite being heavily linked with the Denmark international.
And Eriksen now looks likely to stay at Tottenham until his contract expires at the end of the season.
The north Londoners have offered the former Ajax playmaker a new £200,000-a-week deal, but Eriksen’s representatives are not even willing to hold discussions with the club’s hierarchy.
The midfielder was left out of Tottenham’s starting XI for Sunday’s surprise 1-0 loss to Newcastle, although he did enter the fray as a second-half substitute.
READ MORE
Why ‘Levynomics’ might have finally stopped working for Tottenham Hotspur
What the hell happened to Alexis Sanchez? How the fireball footballer extinguished over time
Ranked! The 15 best underrated goals from unfashionable Premier League players
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.