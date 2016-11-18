Christmas number one spot vital to Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has stressed that Juventus holding Serie A top spot at Christmas is vital to their hopes of winning a sixth consecutive Serie A title.

Juve are four points ahead of nearest challengers Roma at the top of the table ahead of Saturday's home match against struggling Pescara.

The champions also face Sevilla in a crucial Champions League match on Tuesday as part of a busy spell prior to the festive period.

"For tomorrow's match we know that the first game after the international break is the most dangerous because you have to retrace what you have done in the championship," Allegri said at his pre-match media conference.

"Then there is a month before the Christmas break and we have three objectives to be achieved.

"The first is qualification for the Champions League, the second is to keep the top spot before the winter break and the third is that of the Super Cup, then comes Christmas.

"Above all we must get to Christmas at the top. We will be playing our best line-up against [Pescara] because the Sevilla game is not decisive.

"We have two games in the Champions League, Sevilla and Dinamo Zagreb at home. We just need a win for mathematical qualification.

"Right now the Champions League must be placed on the backburner because the prerogative is to beat Pescara and that will not be easy."

Wonderkid Moise Kean has been an unused substitute in seven matches for Juventus, with Allegri suggesting the 16-year-old's debut will come when the game conditions are right.

"The kid is growing, but it is also the time for him to continue developing," added Allegri.

"He came to train with us and he did very well. Then he had a moment where he was down.

"This is normal psychologically - the exertion of mental and physical energy in the first team is different than the Primavera.

"Let's see how the game goes. It may be that there is a need for him, but not necessarily. The important thing is to be ready to play."