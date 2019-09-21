Christophe Berra admits Hearts need to be doing better

Captain Christophe Berra admits Hearts’ players have been letting everyone at the club down and vowed to push for a first victory of the season in the Edinburgh derby with Hibernian.

Craig Levein’s men sit bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership table after taking just two points from their first five games and head to Easter Road under serious pressure to start winning games.

Berra insists he is well aware the club should be doing better and has set his sights on securing a vital victory on Sunday.

“The stats don’t lie, we’ve not been winning enough,” said the 34-year-old defender.

“On paper we have got a good squad, we have got good individuals and we should be doing a lot better. I’m not going to lie about that, I’m not daft.

“We know we’ve been letting ourselves down, the club down and the fans down.

“We’ve all got our own pride and we want to do well. And it’s about standing up, being counted, getting through this tough period and getting that first victory.

“One victory is not going to be enough, we need to get one victory and build from that and get more victories and eventually start doing it in a good manner that the fans are happy with.

“Adrenaline will be high and we’ll be up for this game. We’re always up for games but this one’s live on television, away to your biggest rivals.

“Playing at Easter Road, it’s always good playing there. It’s going to be a great atmosphere – I don’t know what kind of atmosphere it’s going to be because it’s been well-documented that both managers have been getting a bit of stick.

“But it’s a good game to have as long as you come out on the winning side.”

Berra, who is in his second spell at Hearts after progressing through their youth system, said his side can draw confidence from the fact they took four points from their two derby matches at Easter Road last season.

He added: “In our last two games there we’ve won and we’ve drawn. We’ll take confidence from that but it’s a new season.

“There are different demands on both sets of players.

“It’s always a tough place to go to and it’s about us applying our game plan and starting on the front foot and making sure that we make the home fans turn against them and make it a difficult atmosphere for them.”