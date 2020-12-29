Christopher Jullien back in Celtic squad for Dundee United clash

Christopher Jullien returns to the Celtic squad for the visit of Dundee United in the Premiership on Wednesday.

The French defender missed the 3-0 win over Hamilton on Boxing Day with a slight knee injury.

Winger James Forrest remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon will assess some bumps and bruises ahead of the trip to Glasgow.

Mellon hopes to have the same squad available again.

Long-term absentee Logan Chalmers (ankle) misses out.