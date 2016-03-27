Cillessen to miss England friendly after breaking nose in Huntelaar collision

Jasper Cillessen will miss the friendly between Netherlands and England on Tuesday after breaking his nose in a training session.

The goalkeeper suffered the injury in a collision with striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and will play no part in the game at Wembley as a result.

Netherlands coach Danny Blind will now have to choose between Kenneth Vermeer and Jeroen Zoet, while England have goalkeeper problems of their own with both Joe Hart and Jack Butland injured.

Daley Blind also missed part of the Netherlands training session, but the Manchester United player is hopeful of being fit.