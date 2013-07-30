Cisse focused on Newcastle return

Alan Pardew's side travel to St Mirren as they continue their preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

Senegal international Cisse has been unavailable for warm-up games after a stand-off with the club over his refusal to wear kit featuring the club's sponsor, loan company Wonga.

But the dispute has been settled and the 28-year-old is focusing purely on the upcoming season.

"It has been a very difficult time for me and the club, and also for the fans," he told the club's official website.

"I have had some useful discussions with my club, my family and Islamic teachers in the last few weeks. After a huge amount of thought and reflection I have made the decision to follow my team-mates and wear the kit.

"Now I think it is important for the team and the fans that we concentrate 100 per cent on football.

"Although I did not go to Portugal on the training camp, I was back here working hard on my fitness and preparing for the start of the new season.

"Since then it has been great to be training with my team-mates again. I feel great and ready to go, and cannot wait to be out there against St Mirren on Tuesday and to play my part for the team."