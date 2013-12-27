Cisse: I can make the difference at Bastia

The 32-year-old striker has been linked with a return to his homeland, with Bastia and Montpellier both reported as potential suitors.

Cisse has already stated his belief that a successful spell in France could see him return to the international squad, having last played in October 2011.

As well as preferring a move to Bastia, Cisse is confident he can make an instant impact at the Ligue 1 club, who are currently 13th.

"What attracts me to Bastia is that they have very creative environment and (style of) play," he told Yahoo Sport.

"But it is true that they may lack a scorer, scoring a few more goals to snatch the points that can make the difference.

"With the fervour and the team there is, I think I'll feel good in Bastia and do a little more than six months. I think there are great things to do there.

"It is important for me to return to France because I'm on 94 Ligue 1 goals, (and to) reach 100 goals in Ligue 1 would be something beautiful."

Cisse began his career in France, playing for Auxerre before returning to Marseille in 2007 via Liverpool. He joined Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar from QPR in July and has scored four goals in 15 league appearances this season.