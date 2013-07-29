Cisse scheduled for Newcastle return

Cisse, a devout Muslim, did not feature for Alan Pardew's side in their opening four pre-season fixtures due to a row over the main shirt sponsor, Wonga, but he will return at St Mirren Park.

The striker had expressed concerns over the nature of Wonga's business and initially refused to wear the club's shirt due to conflicts with his faith and beliefs.

However, following discussions he has now agreed to wear the strip - and Pardew confirmed that the Senegal international will face the Scottish club on Tuesday as he continues his progress towards full fitness.

"Papiss has looked really good," Pardew told The Chronicle.

"We’ve only had one training day with him as a group, and he’s looked really well.

"I’m pleased with that.

"It’s been a difficult time for him, and now we rally round him and support him."

Cisse will line-up alongside Hatem Ben Arfa, Fabricio Coloccini and Cheick Tiote who failed to feature in the 1-0 pre-season victory over Blackpool.