Cisse takes time out to thank young fans

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Alan Shearer, Andy Cole and Les Ferdinand, who all shone in the iconic number nine jersey, was always going to be a tall order for the former Freiberg man.

Yet the 26-year-old has made an impressive start to life in English football, which is no mean feat, taking into account the struggles of iconic names such as Andriy Shevchenko, George Weah and Fernando Morientes.

Proving to Obafemi Martins that it can be done, Cisse has bedded in well on Tyneside, aided by international colleague Demba Ba.

However, the one-time Metz front-man claims that the overwhelming support of the Toon Army has played a major role in his settling in at St James' Park.

"The welcome I have received in Newcastle has been incredible and I thank everyone who has helped me settle in. From those at the club to the thousands of supporters who I think are simply fantastic, I am deeply touched," Cisse told the club's official website.

But Cisse, record holder for most goals scored by an African player in a single Bundesliga season (22 in 2010/11), went further by rewarding a four-year-old fan and his brother for their support by visiting the pair.

Sam Livingstone, an avid Magpie, sent his hero a ‘Welcome to Newcastle’ card when he joined the club in January. Rewarded for such a kind-hearted gesture, Cisse arrived in his white Audi with a bagful of goodies for Sam and his seven-year old brother Jack.

Speaking of his surprise visit, Cisse said: "Going to see Sam and his family was just my way of saying a special thank you to a young fan who showed genuine kindness in welcoming me to a new country and new club. I must thank them also for the Easter bunny they gave me, it was very nice."

Sam could not believe his eyes when the Toon hit-man knocked on his door.

"To see Papiss Cisse standing there, well that was amazing, that just doesn't happen! He came inside, brought us some really great gifts and then showed us his car which was amazing. It was brilliant!"



By James Savundra