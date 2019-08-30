City could be boosted by return of Stones and Jesus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested John Stones and Gabriel Jesus could be ready to play a role in Saturday’s match against Brighton.

Jesus was expected to be sidelined until after the international break with a hamstring injury while Stones has missed the last two games with a thigh problem, but Guardiola said both were “much better”.

Leroy Sane remains a long-term absentee while Benjamin Mendy is working his way back to full fitness.

Brighton remain without suspended forward Florin Andone for their trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Romania international Andone serves the second game of a three-match ban after being sent off in last weekend’s defeat to Southampton, while Jurgen Locadia on Thursday left Albion to join German club Hoffenheim on loan.

Young striker Aaron Connolly will hope to be involved after scoring in the Carabao Cup win at Bristol Rovers but injured trio Ezequiel Schelotto, Jose Izquierdo and Yves Bissouma remain sidelined.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Angelino, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Webster, Burn, Balogun, Bernardo, Bong, Stephens, Propper, Mooy, March, Jahanbakhsh, Trossard, Gross, Murray, Maupay, Connolly.