City still confident of Champions League progression, says Silva

David Silva says Manchester City are still confident of turning around their Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool ahead of Tuesday's second leg.

Premier League leaders City trail 3-0 after last week's clash at Anfield, in which Liverpool blew the visitors away in a frantic first-half spell, while Silva and co were then beaten by rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

But the Spain international has promised that Pep Guardiola's men will be giving their all to rescue their European campaign in the Etihad Stadium return match, still believing they can progress.

"We've had a great season and we always create a lot of opportunities and chances," Silva told City's official website.

"Above all, we are playing at home. One thing I can assure our fans of is that we will be giving 100 per cent on Tuesday evening and we are confident we can turn this game around and progress to the semi-finals."

On what went wrong on Merseyside, Silva added: "It was a very difficult game but, in fairness, I thought we started really well.

"Then they hit us with two quick goals and, at a ground like Anfield, you are always going to be up against it after that. We had a lot of the ball after the break but couldn't convert any of the chances we had."

And as he looks to inspire a comeback in Manchester, Silva believes this to be his best season in English football.

"My levels of consistency have probably been the best since I arrived at City," he said. "A lot of other players in the squad are having their best seasons as well and that is part of the reason we are doing so well this year.

"Now our focus is on Liverpool and, with our fans behind us, we are confident."